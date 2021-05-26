Watch
Online jewelry retailer to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Jim Poulin / Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 9:26 AM, May 26, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile is set to open its first location in Arizona at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The online jewelry brand with more than 20 years in the e-commerce industry announced it plans to make an aggressive push to expand its brick-and-mortar presence across the United States. The Seattle-based brand, which was founded in 1999, sells conflict-free diamonds that are ethically sourced.

Blue Nile just opened a location in Austin, Texas on May 14. The Scottsdale location would the 12th physical location opened by the company. It plans to open a total of 50 showrooms across the country.

The showroom at Fashion Square will open May 28 at 10 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, guests are encouraged to make an appointment. While walk-ins are welcome, availability is not guaranteed.

