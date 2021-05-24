Watch
One of the most popular flights in the country departs from Phoenix

Posted at 9:13 AM, May 24, 2021
While far from pre-pandemic levels, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is showing signs of recovery, with one of its routes being the most popular in the United States right now.

When looking at all direct routes in the United States, the route between Phoenix Sky Harbor and Denver International Airport has the fourth most scheduled seats. According to data from flight-tracking company OAG, there are 215,136 scheduled seats going between Phoenix and Denver during the month of May.

OAG determined that number by looking at flights in both directions between Phoenix and Denver.

The only routes to have more scheduled seats are all between Atlanta and cities in Florida. Atlanta to Miami has 230,626 seats, Atlanta to Orlando has 237,012, and there are 250,824 scheduled seats between Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale.

