One of nation's largest hospital systems plans $14M Glendale hospital expansion

PHOENIX — One of the nation's largest hospital systems is expanding in metro Phoenix.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), which operates Abrazo Health in Arizona, said it will invest $14 million to expand the neonatal unit at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale.

The 8,500-square-foot addition will increase the neonatal unit from 21 to 35 beds. It is being built next to the hospital's existing Level III perinatal care center.

The project is expected to be finished in late 2023.

Abrazo Arrowhead employs about 1,100 people, while all seven Abrazo hospitals employ about 3,700 people.

