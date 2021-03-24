Menu

ONE Community job fair looks to pair employers with diverse Valley workforce

Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:19:10-04

Job seekers will have the opportunity to interview with national and Arizona companies on Thursday as ONE Community and BestCompaniesAZ host a free virtual career fair to connect Valley residents with companies taking steps to create diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Open positions are in sales, customer service, engineering, finance, HR and more.

Angela Hughey, president of ONE Community, said the LGBTQ community and people of color were hit especially hard during the pandemic. She said this virtual job fair and discussion panel can connect job seekers to companies that are working to create a more inclusive space for their employees.

“These companies are really invested in interactive and continual training and professional learning around diversity and inclusion,” Hughey said. “They're recreating the type of workforce where their team members play a part in the solutions as they move forward to empower their teams.”

ONE Community is a member-based coalition that aims to improve diversity, inclusion and equality efforts for all Arizonans.

Job seekers and businesses can apply to participate at diversityaz.org.

