ON Semiconductor changes its name and looks toward a green future

Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 9:21 AM, Aug 06, 2021
PHOENIX — One of the Valley’s largest public companies announced a name change on Thursday and launched a new brand with a vision of sustainability.

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is now known as onsemi and the company said the shift goes hand in hand with its renewed focus on the environment. In fact, onsemi said it is committing to net-zero emissions by 2040.

“We have spent the last several months focusing the strategy, and realigning our product portfolio and investments to deliver market-leading and differentiated technologies to our customers,” onsemi president and CEO Hassane El-Khoury said in a statement.

“We are creating intelligent power and sensing technologies to enable our customers’ success, drive a better future for next generations and create value for our shareholders, always with an eye on sustainability to make the world a better place for everyone.”

