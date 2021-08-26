O.H.S.O. Brewery wants to open a park in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — O.H.S.O. Brewery is proposing to build a privately operated park in the empty lot behind its downtown Gilbert location.

Being called “The Park” in town of Gilbert documents, it would include 480 square feet of combined retail space, a stage for live entertainment and concession stands.

It would be located at 33 E. Hearne Way, which is directly behind O.H.S.O.’s Gilbert location and across the street from a public parking garage. The property would be connected to the O.H.S.O. Brewery through its patio.

The proposed plans call for putting Hybrid Bermuda grass on the 0.27-acre property and opening it up to the public free of charge.

Gilbert’s Heritage District has become one of the Valley’s top dining and drinking destinations over the past five years with thousands of people coming from all over the Valley coming to the area on a regular basis. O.H.S.O.’s plan is to give those people one more place to be, and also drive some more business to its Gilbert location.

