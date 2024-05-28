Novus Corridor apartment tower opens in Tempe; shipping employer leases nearby office

TEMPE, AZ — Initial move-ins are underway on a new 199-unit apartment tower in the heart of Tempe.

Houston-based Transwestern Development Co. announced that construction of Vero, a seven-story apartment building, has wrapped up at 651 E. 6th St. The building is located within the 355-acre mixed-use Novus Innovation Corridor adjacent to Arizona State University.

”As a residential anchor of Novus, Vero responds to the market’s demand for luxury apartments that offer efficiency, affordability and top amenities in a dynamic, mixed-use neighborhood,” said Brendan O’Leary, partner of Transwestern Development Co. Southwest, in a statement. “Vero provides residents with market-leading benefits, including studios with custom-made Murphy beds and efficient floorplans in a walkable retail district with shops, restaurants and entertainment.”

Transwestern developed the apartments with Globe Corp. and University Realty.

Amenities at Vero [verotempe.com] include resort-style pool with lounge area, a fitness center, a coworking space with conference rooms and a resident clubhouse. Each unit comes with a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring. Vero is managed by Greystar. Pricing ranges from about $1,500 for studios to more than $3,000 for some two-bedroom units.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.