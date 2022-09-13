NortonLifeLock to change company name in wake of Avast acquisition

Now that Tempe-based NortonLifeLock Inc. has finalized its nearly $9 billion acquisition of European cybersecurity giant Avast, the company said Monday that it intends to change its name once the two businesses start merging operations.

The combined company will operate as NortonLifeLock until the new name is revealed, at which time the company will use a new ticker symbol while still trading on the Nasdaq exchange.

With the acquisition effective on Sept. 12, trading in Avast shares on the London Stock Exchange were suspended, and its shares were delisted. Avast is based in Prague, Czechoslovakia, where the newly combined entity will maintain a second headquarters.

The new company name "reflects the forward-thinking vision and scale of its comprehensive Cyber Safety platform and trust-based solutions for consumers around the world," NortonLifeLock said in a regulatory filing Monday. No date was set for the announcement of the new name.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.