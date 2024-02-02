Northrop Grumman bolsters presence at Gilbert business park

GILBERT, AZ — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) has inked another large lease at Gilbert Spectrum.

The Virginia-based aerospace and defense contractor is taking the entire 119,222-square-foot Building 3 at the Gilbert business park near McQueen and Elliot roads.

"In Arizona, we have several facilities across the state, and our capabilities range from unmanned systems maintenance and testing to missile defense, launch vehicle and satellite manufacturing," said Scott Day, Northrop Grumman's director of communications for launch and missile defense systems, in a statement to the Business Journal. "Our largest focus in the state is the work being performed in our spacecraft manufacturing and test facilities."

Much of that space houses Northrop Grumman's engineering services, business management and supply chain operations. The company employs 4,200 in Arizona, according to Phoenix Business Journal's latest list of the state's largest employers. Overall, the company hired 14,5000 new employees in 2023 and now employs about 101,000, according to its latest annual report.

