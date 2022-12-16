Nonprofit health system breaks ground on $50 million Scottsdale wellness campus

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — HonorHealth has broken ground on a $50 million wellness campus in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale-based nonprofit health system is working with Boldt Healthcare Real Estate to develop the HonorHealth Medical Campus at Pima Center, which will feature a 100,000-square-foot ambulatory building.

The campus is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024 on the west side of Loop 101 and Pima Road in Scottsdale. It will offer sports medicine, primary care, urgent care, imaging, physical therapy, bariatrics and other preventive services. Also in that building will be a medical fitness center that will include a fitness floor, free weights, cardio machines, aquatics center, gymnasium, and a running track.

The medical fitness center is different from a typical health club or fitness center because it focuses on the prevention and treatment of chronic disease through regular participation in medically supervised physical activity, nutrition and health education, said Todd LaPorte, CEO of HonorHealth.

