No bidders emerge for Legacy Sports Park in Mesa; future still uncertain

The auction for the 320-acre Legacy Sports Park in Mesa has been canceled after no bidders registered, according to documents filed Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

An auction for the park was set to take place Oct. 5, but Legacy Cares Inc., the nonprofit that owns the youth and amateur sports complex, made the court aware that it has not received any bid satisfying the requirements for a “Qualified Bid” under the Bid Procedures Order, which was approved by a federal bankruptcy judge.

Legacy Cares and its advisers must use “reasonable business judgment” to determine who is considered a qualified bidder, the documents said.

The massive complex was unveiled in September 2020 and opened in early 2022. The 320-acre sports complex is one of the largest sporting venues in the United States, with dozens of facilities – including a 3,000-seat outdoor stadium, a 2,800-seat indoor arena, 35 soccer/lacrosse/football fields, 57 indoor volleyball courts, eight baseball and softball fields, 20 basketball courts and more.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.