NIMBY's new target: Residents push back on proposed West Valley self-storage facility

The two-story mini warehouse and self-storage facility is expected to total 110,620 square feet
Posted at 8:48 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 11:48:40-04

AVONDALE, AZ — The city of Avondale has rejected an application for a self-storage facility to be built by Extra Space Storage after multiple residents voiced opposition to the project.

The facility has been on the city's radar for about two years for a small infill site at the southwest corner of Indian School and Osborn roads surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

The two-story mini warehouse and self-storage facility is expected to total 110,620 square feet, located near The Wigwam resort and Estrella Mountain Community College. The 2.2-acre site is owned by Guardian Storage III LLC, an entity connected to Paul Hedges.

Avondale city staff recommended the planning commission approve the permit for the project but the commission rejected the application in a 2-2 tie vote on Feb. 21.

