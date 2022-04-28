Nikola shows off Coolidge factory with deliveries expected this quarter

Nikola, the Phoenix-based maker of zero-emission vehicles, opened its factory doors to the public on Wednesday, giving a glimpse into the company’s early production progress.

Nikola Corp. kicked off commercial production at its Coolidge plant last month and on Wednesday the company said it had produced its first 11 vehicles which are expected to go out to customers in the second quarter.

The event welcomed customers, suppliers and other stakeholders into the plant for a tour and a test ride in the Tre semi truck. Gov. Doug Ducey and other government officials were also on hand for the event.

“Today marks the day, when we transition to customer deliveries,” CEO Mark Russell said in an address to the audience at the event. “We're now going to be a revenue-producing company and will be forevermore.”

The company expects to produce between 300 and 500 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) this year, a figure contingent on the amount of battery packs the company can get from its suppliers.

