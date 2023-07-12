Watch Now
Nikola sells Coolidge site to investor, signs ground lease for manufacturing facility

Electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola Corp. recently sold 400 acres of land at its Coolidge manufacturing plant to an investor and signed a ground-lease for its facility.<br/>
COOLIDGE, AZ — A real estate investor has acquired nearly 400 acres of land in Coolidge from electric vehicle and hydrogen-fuel truck maker Nikola Corp. and signed a lease agreement with the company for its existing manufacturing plant on the large property.

An entity tied to Scottsdale-based STORE Capital Corp., a net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, purchased 394 acres from Phoenix-based Nikola (Nasdaq: NKLA) for $50.4 million, or about $127,708 an acre at the end of June, according to Pinal County documents and real estate database Vizzda.

Nikola did not sell its manufacturing plant to the investor but signed a ground-lease agreement that's set to expire in 99 years, according to county documents and a spokesperson. Nikola previously acquired the site for its factory in 2019 for $23 million, or about $59,346 an acre, the Business Journal previously wrote.

