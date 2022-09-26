Nikola recalls all 93 trucks it has built to date

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Nikola is recalling all the vehicles it has produced to date because of a problem with its seat belts.

Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) has made 93 battery-electric trucks so far, and all of them need to be serviced to correct the seat belt issue, according to a report the company made with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on September 14. The news was first reported by AutoEvolution.com last week.

“Nikola has determined that the seat belt shoulder anchorage assembly on certain 2022 Tre BEV trucks could be improperly installed and create a weakened condition,” the company wrote in its report to the NHTSA. “The assembly as designed and installed could become detached when a load is placed upon it during use.”

Nikola said in a statement that there was one incident where the seat belt mount was not sufficiently secured on the Tre BEV truck, with no crashes or injuries related to the problem.

