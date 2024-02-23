Nikola makes 35 hydrogen truck deliveries in Q4, company announces during earnings call

PHOENIX — Nikola Corp. has made what it describes as the first delivery of a hydrogen fuel-cell electric truck in the U.S., the Phoenix-based company said on a fourth-quarter earnings call.

Nikola (Nasdaq: NKLA) said it delivered 35 hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks to dealers, selling all of its available inventory. It produced 42 trucks and reserved seven for testing and fleet demos, according to the company.

In addition, Nikola said it's “on-track” to return battery-electric trucks with new battery packs to customers in the first quarter and expects to generate revenue from battery electric trucks in its inventory by the fourth quarter.

The company recalled the battery electric trucks in August and temporarily halted sales after a coolant leak in a battery pack sparked a fire at the company’s headquarters in June.

