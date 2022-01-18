Nikola gets key California incentive approval as it lines up more buyers

Phoenix-based zero-emissions maker Nikola Corp. has won a key approval from the state of California, making its battery-powered semi-truck eligible for a state voucher incentive.

The California Air Resources Board, or CARB, announced this week the incentive eligibility, meaning that purchasers of the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle, or BEV, can reduce their cost by $120,000 per truck using the incentive.

The program — the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, or HVIP — makes available a limited number of first-come-first-served incentives for clean commercial vehicles bought by purchasers operating in California.

"We applaud CARB's commitment to a greener future through the HVIP program," said Michael Erickson, Nikola's Global Head, Battery-Electric Vehicles, in a statement. "Our HVIP approval is anticipated to help dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lowers the total cost of ownership for Nikola's California-based customers.”

