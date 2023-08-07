Nikola CEO steps down, former GM exec moves into C-suite

PHOENIX — Michael Lohscheller is stepping down as president and CEO of Nikola Corp. effective immediately, the Phoenix-based electric truck maker announced Friday, sending its shares sharply lower.

Nikola said Lohscheller is departing the company due to “a family health matter and will be returning to Europe.”

“I feel privileged and honored to have served as Nikola’s CEO and to have worked with so many inspiring colleagues who are relentlessly focused on advancing Nikola’s position as a leader in zero-emissions transportation," Lohscheller said in a statement. "I am incredibly confident in Nikola’s future.”

Lohscheller will be succeeded by Steve Girsky, a former General Motors executive who has served as Nikola’s board chair since September 2020. Girsky becomes the company's fourth CEO in the past four years.

Girsky is a managing partner of VectoIQ, LLC, an independent advisory firm based in New York. He was previously president and CEO of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and served in various roles at General Motors Corp., including vice chairman and special adviser to the company’s CEO and CFO.

Lohscheller joined Nikola as president in February 2022 and became CEO in January [bizjournals.com] after former chief executive Mark Russell retired from the company.

Read more of this article from the Phoenix Business Journal.