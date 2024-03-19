NHRA set to return to newly rebranded Firebird Motorsports Park

CHANDLER, AZ — The expansion of the I-10 roadway in Chandler almost led to the end of the 40-year-old Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Instead, the storied race track will once again partner with the top drag racing series in the nation for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

The track announced its rebrand into Firebird Motorsports Park ahead of the 39th annual National Hot Rod Association Arizona Nationals, which will take place from April 5-7. Firebird Motorsports Park Track Manager Casey Buckman is looking forward to the anticipated event returning to the Valley.

"This is a multiyear deal to reinvest, rebrand and rebuild this facility in order to truly make it the beacon for motorsports that it should be throughout the country," Buckman said.

