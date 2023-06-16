Watch Now
'Next hot spot': 9K-acre community proposed for John Wayne's Red River Ranch south of Phoenix

Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 12:00:17-04

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Developers who already own more than 7,000 acres between Maricopa and Casa Grande have just purchased another 1,773 acres with plans to develop a master-planned community on much of the former John Wayne Red River Ranch.

But this won't be like any other master-planned community being developed today, said Carson Brown, managing general partner of Arizona RR Ranches LLC, which plans to develop a unique master-planned community.

Arizona RR Ranches LLC paid $44.65 million for the 1,773.07-acre parcel to Tousa Recovery Acquisition LLC, which traces to a hedge fund led by Paulson & Co., according to Tempe-based Vizzda LLC real estate database.

