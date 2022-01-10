New York developer closes on Mesa land, plans $200M industrial park funded by Dell Technologies CEO

New York-based developer Wharton Industrial recently acquired a 101-acre parcel of land in Mesa where it plans on building a $200 million industrial park.

The large property is located on the northwest corner of Warner and Sossaman roads near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway International Airport and the Loop 202. Wharton paid $27.5 million for the land, which was owned by Dale C. Morrison, according to Maricopa County documents.

Plans for the development, which is being called “The Hub@202,” call for 11 buildings, totaling 1.5 million square feet of class-A industrial space. The buildings will range in size from 65,000 square feet to 270,000 square feet. Zoning changes have already been approved on the project, and Peter Lewis, the chairman of Wharton Industrial, told the Business Journal that he expects construction to start during the second quarter of this year. Construction will be separated into two different phases.

“We are going to build as fast as we can,” Lewis said.

