New West Valley farmer's market at Cardinals stadium accepting applications

GLENDALE, AZ — More than 100 vendors and small businesses will come together every month to host a new farmer’s market at a recently developed venue in Glendale.

The new market, called Sportman’s Park Market, will be held just outside State Farm Stadium at the Great Lawn of Sportsman’s Park.

Vendor applications are being accepted through Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 and include local products, a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar, live DJs or bands and kids activities. The venue is at 9600 W. Sportsman’s Park N.

Hosted by Insignia Event Services, the market will be held monthly at the West Valley venue on the third Saturday of every month except for Super Bowl weekend in February 2023.

