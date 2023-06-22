New Valley downtown project secures several tenants through new partnership

SURPRISE, AZ — Scottsdale-based SimonCRE has jumped on board with Phoenix-based Carefree Partners to develop a portion of the Surprise City Center in the West Valley.

The companies have formed a joint venture to develop an initial 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with plans to develop more in the future including office buildings with ground-floor retail, apartments, parking, a family entertainment center and more on about 30 to 40 acres in the city's growing downtown area.

"Our goal is to replicate a streetscape environment," Joshua Simon, CEO of SimonCRE told the Business Journal. "If you look at Phoenix as a whole, especially the West Valley, there's no other infill parcel of this size and this type of zoning where you have lot ability to do height, height density, lots of different uses."

