New ‘upscale’ Italian restaurant coming to Tempe’s Hayden Ferry Lakeside

Hayden Ferry Lakeside.jpg
Cousins Properties via the city of Tempe
Rendering of the Hayden Ferry Lakeside Restaurant that was approved on Feb. 27 by the Tempe Development Review Commission.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 10:47:46-05

A “new upscale dining concept” will soon be coming to the Hayden Ferry Lakeside office campus in Tempe near the corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue.

A project proposed by Atlanta-based Cousins Properties, the owner of the three-building office complex, was approved last month by the Tempe Development Review Commission.

The plans call for a new 8,252-square-foot restaurant to be built in a current plaza near Rio Salado Parkway.

Cousins did not say which restaurant or restaurant group will be behind the new eatery but told the city of Tempe in its proposal that it was working with “a local, high-end restaurant group that is the creative force behind several successful culinary and cocktail concepts in downtown Phoenix.”

