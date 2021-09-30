New trend? HonorHealth sells newly built Valley hospital to investment trust

HonorHealth has sold its newly built hospital in north Phoenix to a real estate investment trust for $31.75 million, according to Vizzda LLC real estate database.

With the deal closing on Sept. 24, Physicians Realty Trust now owns HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center at 33400 N. 32nd Ave., according to Vizzda.

The sale comes with a 50-year ground lease with two options to extend for 15 and 10 years for a total of 75 years, according to Vizzda.

The 224,433-square-foot hospital was built last year on 23.08 acres at the northeast corner of Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road in north Phoenix.

With a total development cost of $170 million, it is Scottsdale-based HonorHealth's sixth hospital to open [bizjournals.com]. it was designed by Devenney Group, with McCarthy Building Co. serving as general contractor.

That 87-acre campus that HonorHealth owns includes a freestanding emergency department that opened about six years ago and serves more than 17,000 people a year.

