New tournament chairman named for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Thunderbirds, hosts of the WM Phoenix Open, have as usual passed the torch and named the tournament chairman and assistant chairman for the 2023 version of the Valley’s annual PGA tournament.

Pat Williams, who was assistant chairman for this year’s event, has been named chairman for the 2023 tournament at TPC Scottsdale. George Thimsen has been named assistant tournament chairman. Dr. Michael Golding was tournament chairman for the 2022 Phoenix Open that was held Feb. 7-13.

Williams now oversees all facets of the 2023 event, including sponsorship generation and renewals, security and safety, recruiting PGA Tour players to the event, community relations, logistics and development of on-course venues.

“It’s an honor to be named by my fellow Thunderbirds as this year’s tournament chairman of the WM Phoenix Open,” Williams said in a statement. “The Thunderbird organization is very proud of the overall success of the tournament, but our main focus continues to be on the mission of charitable giving and the tremendous impact it has on the community. I look forward to continuing the special relationship we have formed with our title sponsor, WM, and of course all of the players, fans, sponsors and volunteers who truly make this event ‘The People’s Open’.”

