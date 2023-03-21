New tenants lined up for Phoenix's Christown Spectrum amid mall's revitalization

PHOENIX — Several new tenants are lined up for the 1.2 million-square-foot Christown Spectrum center amid a decades-long revitalization by New York-based developer Kimco Realty. Corp.

The Phoenix shopping mall, located along Bethany Home Road between 19th and 15th avenues, will soon be home to popular retailers including Hobby Lobby, Burlington and Five Below as well as KTK Chiropractic and food concept Naughty Tacos.

The three retail stores are planned to open in 2024 between Hobby Lobby's 60,000-square-foot space next to Burlington's planned store near PetSmart and a new 10,000-square-foot Five Below adjacent to Walmart.

The new stores and restaurant will join the more than 50 tenants within the center, according to Kimco Realty's website, which shows that the mall currently has about 17 vacant spaces around the property.

