New 'Southern-themed' restaurant signs lease at Watermark Tempe

TEMPE — A new restaurant has signed a lease for nearly 8,500 square feet at the Watermark Tempe mixed-use project.

Called, Cession, the new eatery will be in the Watermark’s office tower and will look over Tempe Town Lake and its boardwalk. It will be a bistro-style restaurant that serves “Southern-themed” foods, according to a press release.

Cession will have multiple outdoor patios and a rooftop dining experience. It is expected to open in February 2023.

Watermark Tempe opened on the north banks of Tempe Town Lake along Scottsdale Road in 2020. The development is owned by Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm Fenix Development Inc.

