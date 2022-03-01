New restaurant from celebrity chef opening at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge

PHOENIX — The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa will have a new restaurant open later this spring, run by celebrity chef Angelo Sosa.

Called Tía Carmen – named after Sosa’s aunt – the new restaurant will feature contemporary Southwestern cuisine cooked over a wood-fired grill. Tía Carmen will be replacing the former Stonegrill restaurant at the resort.

Sosa is known from the number of big-time chefs he has worked under and alongside – including Jean-George Vongerichten, Alain Ducasse, Stephen Starr and Masaharu Morimoto. Sosa also has been on several television programs including as Bravo’s “Top Chef” for three seasons and HBO Max’s “Selena + Chef.”

Sosa teamed up with a number of seasoned professionals for Tía Carmen, including restaurant operator Mark Stone and Thomas Schoos of Los Angeles-based hospitality design firm Schoos Design.

