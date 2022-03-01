Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

New restaurant from celebrity chef opening at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge

Tia Carmen.jpg
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
Tia Carmen.jpg
Posted at 10:15 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 12:15:18-05

PHOENIX — The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa will have a new restaurant open later this spring, run by celebrity chef Angelo Sosa.

Called Tía Carmen – named after Sosa’s aunt – the new restaurant will feature contemporary Southwestern cuisine cooked over a wood-fired grill. Tía Carmen will be replacing the former Stonegrill restaurant at the resort.

Sosa is known from the number of big-time chefs he has worked under and alongside – including Jean-George Vongerichten, Alain Ducasse, Stephen Starr and Masaharu Morimoto. Sosa also has been on several television programs including as Bravo’s “Top Chef” for three seasons and HBO Max’s “Selena + Chef.”

Sosa teamed up with a number of seasoned professionals for Tía Carmen, including restaurant operator Mark Stone and Thomas Schoos of Los Angeles-based hospitality design firm Schoos Design.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV