New Phoenix project with retail, entertainment proposed for historic Hudson Farmhouse

LAVEEN, AZ — National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix.

The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated for a department store, entertainment use, restaurants, specialty shops and services all centered around the historic farm site on about 40 acres.

It will be designed with Laveen's agricultural environment in mind and feature rustic architecture while also serving as a public space and a gathering area with amenities for the community, said Vestar, which has worked on the project for more than a year and a half.

