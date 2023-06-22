New Peoria development secures a pair of Sam Fox restaurants

PEORIA, AZ — A new development in Peoria has secured two major restaurant brands as part of the city's effort to bring in high-quality dining options.

Blanco Taco Cocina + Cantina and North Italia, two brands developed by Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC, which is owned by The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: CAKE), has signed on to Common Bond Development Group's $20 million mixed-use project in the West Valley.

Both popular concepts have been expanding across the Valley with planned locations in major projects such as the Novus Innovation Corridor in Tempe and the Paradise Valley mall redevelopment project.

Last year, Peoria City Council approved a development agreement for the project with Phoenix-based Common Bond to bring in three "top-tier" restaurants to the city's growing entertainment district, P83.

