New owner of huge Mesa sports park stems losses after emerging from bankruptcy

Arizona Athletic Grounds, the massive sports complex in southeast Mesa formerly known as Bell Bank Park and Legacy Sports Park, could go fromlosing $1 million a month to turning a profit in less than a year, according to the park’s new president and owner.

The 320-acre park was bought out of bankruptcy in December by AZ Athletic Associates LLC, a co-venture between Mike Burke, who now serves as the park's president, and Rocky Mountain Resources, a private organization with offices in Los Angeles and Denver that owns and operates several infrastructure and sporting assets.

The sports complex is one of the largest sporting venues in the United States, with dozens of facilities – including a 3,000-seat outdoor stadium, a 2,800-seat indoor arena, 35 soccer/lacrosse/football fields, 57 indoor volleyball courts, eight baseball and softball fields, 20 basketball courts and more. It is primarily used for youth and amateur sporting events, but professional sports, including pickleball, use the venue from time to time.

“We're on a path towards break-even profitability,” Burke said. “I think we'll accomplish that this year.”

