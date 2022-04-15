New outdoor venue adds to amenities at State Farm Stadium

The State Farm Stadium Great Lawn area has continued to grow with amenities for fans, businesses and the general public.

What started as a need to build permanent restrooms outside the football stadium a couple years ago expanded into a new 10,000-square-foot event venue, garden patio and full-service kitchen known as Heritage at Sportsman’s Park in Glendale.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said they wanted to build a beer garden concept, which turned into an outdoor, three-level pavilion for fans on game days, corporate parties, weddings and other events.

“The greater Phoenix area is known for its weather and great outdoor venues,” Bidwill told the Business Journal. “The West Valley really doesn’t have something [like this], so with the 5-acre lawn we have here, we decided to do a number of things all at once.”

