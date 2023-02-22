New lithium-ion battery recycling plant planned for Pinal County

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Ecobat, one of the largest battery recyclers globally, has made plans to locate its first North American battery recycling facility in the Phoenix metro and bring 60 new jobs to the area.

The company announced that the facility will be located in Casa Grande and is Dallas-based Ecobat's third lithium-ion battery recycling facility. The new location will produce an estimated 10,000 tons of recycled material per year with plans to expand capacity. Operations are expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

"This facility, like our lithium-ion battery recycling facilities in Germany and the United Kingdom, represents a significant milestone in Ecobat's strategy to grow our lithium-ion battery recycling business to a scale, similar to our world-leading lead battery recycling business," said Ecobat CEO Marcus Randolph in a statement.

Ecobat Solutions Arizona Inc. purchased an existing facility for $9.6 million in all cash along V I P Boulevard just south of Main Avenue in Casa Grande in December, Pinal County documents show. Ecobat acquired the 64,600-square-foot facility on about 10 acres from Casa Grande Professional Investments. It's unclear whether Ecobat plans to build an additional facility or use the existing building for operations.

