New Gilbert sports bar to hire 200

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based sports bar chain, is making its debut in Arizona in early 2022 and is looking for a lot of people to make it happen.

The sports bar, which is opening in a former Sweet Tomatoes location in Gilbert at 4928 S. Power Road, said it is hiring up to 200 new employees for the January 2022 opening. In a press release, the company said it is hiring for all positions – chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers.

Almost every food-and-beverage operator around the Valley is having the same dilemma – guests are returning to restaurants at pre-pandemic levels, but workers aren’t. This means many restaurants must limit service capacity, service or hours to keep the restaurant and kitchens manageable for their employees. They also have had to increase pay almost across the board.

Ken Weaver, the local Walk-On’s franchisee, said he is trying to set himself apart from his competitors by “offering competitive pay, advancement opportunities and flexible hours.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.