New 'five-star' restaurant approved for Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group has received approval on its design for a new high-end restaurant to be built where a vacant office building currently stands at the edge of Old Town Scottsdale.

The proposed restaurant, which was first going by the name Fiesta Restaurant but now has changed to Calle Rosa, would be located on Camelback Road and Saddlebag Trail on the outer edge of the Old Town Scottsdale entertainment district.

When the restaurant was first presented to the Scottsdale Design Review Board in August, concerns over noise were raised by nearby residents and the owners of the Best Western Sundial hotel, which is located across the street. They worried that the restaurant would be more like a bar or nightclub and bring Old Town’s noise closer to Camelback Road and to where people sleep.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.