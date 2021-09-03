Watch
New downtown Phoenix restaurants set, including at Hyatt Place hotel

Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 12:17:53-04

PHOENIX — Two more restaurants have announced new locations in downtown Phoenix, including one that already has a location in the West Valley.

Washington-based Trapper’s Sushi Co. leased 3,500 square feet in CityScape downtown for the restaurant’s second Valley location, following one in Avondale.

“We're excited to open our new location in Arizona,” CEO Trapper O’Keefe said. “Our Avondale location has been a huge success and the concept has been well received by the community. We are super grateful for all the support that Arizona has already shown Trapper’s Sushi.”

The location is hiring for 50 positions, including sushi chefs, line cooks, hosts and servers, and is hosting a hiring event at the location at 2 E. Jefferson St. on Sept. 23-26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The location will include seven flat screen televisions, a full bar and an outdoor sitting area.

