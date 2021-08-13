New bioscience innovation lab space opening in downtown Phoenix

Wexford Science & Technology LLC is launching an innovation lab in downtown Phoenix to give growing life science companies access to flexible lab, office and lab support facilities.

Called Wexford Innovation Labs, the new tenant will take 34,500 square feet of space within Wexford's 225,000-square-foot 850 PBC research and education facility recently built on the Phoenix Bioscience Campus.

This innovation lab will offer lab spaces ranging from 250 to 1,000 square feet for startup bioscience firms that aren't quite ready or able to afford their own commercial lab spaces.

So far, 60% of the lab space has been preleased, said Doug Woodruff , senior vice president and west region executive for Baltimore, Maryland-based Wexford Science & Technology LLC.

Arizona State University has 112,000 square feet at 850 PBC, representing about half of the total structure , he said.

