New 140,000-square-foot commercial center proposed in north Phoenix

Phoenix-based Vestar is planning to bring another grocer to the fast-growing Desert Ridge area in north Phoenix.

Vestar wants to build a new grocery-anchored commercial center totaling nearly 140,000 square feet including a 96,000-square-foot grocer as well as 28,900 square feet of shops and 13,000 square feet of retail pads.

It's set to be built about 17 miles southeast of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. project, at the southwest corner of Deer Valley Road and Black Mountain Boulevard adjacent to Pinnacle High School.

Vestar is in the process of rezoning the site from residential to commercial for the project, to be called Black Mountain Village. The property totals about 20 acres and is currently owned by the Arizona State Land Department.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.