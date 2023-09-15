New $100 million downtown Phoenix bioscience building in the works

PHOENIX — Baltimore-based Wexford Science & Technology LLC is moving ahead on a new $100 million bioscience building in downtown Phoenix next door to an identical tower that's now nearly 100% full.

The National Institute of Health's National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease is taking the entire seventh floor of the 227,000-square-foot 850 PBC building, which is part of the 1.7 million-square-foot Phoenix Bioscience Core campus.

That commitment by NIDDK amounts to 35,000 square feet of space.

Since 2005, NIDDK's genomics division has been conducting research on the second floor of the TGen building, the first project to spawn the development of Phoenix Bioscience Core at the northwest corner of Seventh and Van Buren streets.

"They're bringing all of their research in the Valley together on PBC," said Kyle Jardine, market vice president for Wexford. "They are in space in the Phoenix Indian Medical Center at 16th Street and Indian School and are bringing that space here.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.