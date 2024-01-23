Nestlé prepares to start operations at new manufacturing plant in West Valley

Construction is nearly complete for Nestlé USA's coffee creamer manufacturing plant in metro Phoenix.

The food and beverage giant said its new 630,000-square-foot facility was 95% built as of January, with delivery expected by the end of February and operations expected to begin in the second quarter, a company spokesperson told the Business Journal.

Nestlé started its search for a new factory in Arizona a few years ago and chose the Valley over other potential sites such as New Mexico because of infrastructure, labor and its existing presence in Arizona. The company in 2022 started construction at its 150-acre site just south of Northern Parkway in the Glendale area, 30 minutes northwest of downtown Phoenix. Boldt Co. was the general contractor for the project.

The $675 million plant will produce creamer for Nestlé's Coffee Mate, Coffee Mate Natural Bliss and Starbucks brands with potential for expansion of other beverage products in the future. It's located in close proximity to other major beverage makers that produce Red Bull and White Claw drinks.

