Nearly 100,000-square-foot retail center proposed for Buckeye

A $60 million retail center is being proposed for a fast-growing commercial corridor in Buckeye near the southwest corner of Verrado Way and Roosevelt Street.

The project, called Roosevelt Commons, will feature retail and restaurant pads across 93,000 square feet and eight buildings about 30 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

So far, several tenants have been secured for the project, which is being developed south of Interstate 10 by Scottsdale-based SimonCRE, including the popular Sonoran-style Mexican eatery Someburros.

SimonCRE plans to commence construction by January 2024 and deliver the first phase of the project by the end of that year.

