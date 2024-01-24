NBA star Russell Westbrook invests in former Legacy Sports Park in Mesa

NBA star Russell Westbrook, through his company Russell Westbrook Enterprises, has become an investor in Arizona Athletic Grounds, the mega sports complex in southeast Mesa formerly known as Bell Bank Park and Legacy Sports Park.

RWE announced the deal Tuesday but did not give specifics of what the investment's stake looked like.

In December, Rocky Mountain Resources and Burke Operating Partners acquired the 320-acre sports complex out of bankruptcy for $25.8 million. Chad Brownstein, the CEO of Rocky Mountain Resources and the chairman of AAG, has a prior relationship with Westbrook and has invested in RWE ventures in the past.

"Russell is the great American embodiment of advancing community through enrichment and education,” Brownstein said in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with him at AAG. The alliance will grow our basketball programming and solidify our commitment to at-risk youth.”

