Navy taps Raytheon to start work on hypersonic missiles for aircraft carriers

TUCSON, AZ — Raytheon Technologies Inc.’s Tucson-based Missiles & Defense division has been awarded one of two contracts totaling $116 million from the U.S. Navy for a new hypersonic missile program.

The Navy described the deal — for the Hypersonic Air Launched Offensive Anti-Surface, or HALO, missile — as the first step in the development of a long-range, high-speed weapon suitable for aircraft carriers.

Along with Raytheon, Lockheed Martin won the second contract. The two companies will work on initial development of the missile, which includes developing the technology through the preliminary design review of the propulsion system. Each company will work toward a prototype flight test that will be part of the next phase of the program. The contract period ends in December 2024.

"The U.S. Navy requires a highly capable and survivable weapon that's adaptable for future relevance," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, in a statement. "Raytheon's open system architecture and digital engineering approaches will ensure we deliver this critical capability to the warfighter when they need it."

