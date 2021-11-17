Nation’s largest Airstream dealer facility opens in former Chandler Sam’s Club

The largest dealership squarely focused on the Airstream RV brand recently opened in Chandler.

We Are Airstream, formerly known as Airstream of Scottsdale, in October opened a new sales and servicing facility in a former Sam’s Club warehouse in Chandler, just off Arizona Avenue and the Loop 202.

With a 136,000-square-foot free-standing building, on 14.9 acres, the facility is the largest Airstream-centric facility in the country. Besides the showroom, We Are Airstream’s new location will also feature personalized RV sales, concierge services and a service center.

“We searched diligently and strategically to find a new location and couldn’t be happier to land in Chandler,” Aaron Korges, We Are Airstream’s president, said in a statement. “Chandler is at the heart of the burgeoning Southeast Valley and we were impressed with the strong demographics in the area. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the community as we ramp up operations in Arizona.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.