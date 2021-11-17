Watch
Nation’s largest Airstream dealer facility opens in former Chandler Sam’s Club

Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 11:13:24-05

The largest dealership squarely focused on the Airstream RV brand recently opened in Chandler.

We Are Airstream, formerly known as Airstream of Scottsdale, in October opened a new sales and servicing facility in a former Sam’s Club warehouse in Chandler, just off Arizona Avenue and the Loop 202.

With a 136,000-square-foot free-standing building, on 14.9 acres, the facility is the largest Airstream-centric facility in the country. Besides the showroom, We Are Airstream’s new location will also feature personalized RV sales, concierge services and a service center.

“We searched diligently and strategically to find a new location and couldn’t be happier to land in Chandler,” Aaron Korges, We Are Airstream’s president, said in a statement. “Chandler is at the heart of the burgeoning Southeast Valley and we were impressed with the strong demographics in the area. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the community as we ramp up operations in Arizona.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

