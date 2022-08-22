National furniture retailer to open first Arizona showroom in Scottsdale shopping mall

Chicago-based Interior Define will make its Grand Canyon State debut at a premier Scottsdale shopping mall.

The custom furniture company will be located nearby North Italia and Postino WineCafe in Kierland Commons in a 6,758-square-foot space for its showroom. It will open Aug. 22 in suite 180.

"You already had this natural home furnishing category [Arhaus and Pottery Barn]," said Kim Choukalas, senior vice president of leasing for Macerich. "There's very little back-of-house. ... The whole premise behind their bricks-and-mortar is you go in there, you build your sectional and chair. You get the fabric swatches. You really customize what you want and they build it and ship it to you."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.