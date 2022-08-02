National developer plans large multifamily complex in historic area of Phoenix

A large, midrise multifamily complex is being proposed for a long-vacant site in midtown Phoenix about a year after it was advertised as an infill development opportunity.

City of Phoenix documents show that St. Louis-based Subtext Living, a developer of student and market-rate multifamily projects, has proposed to build a six-story apartment building with 387 units.

The property is located on about three acres along 4th Avenue and Osborn Road and is surrounded by existing, midcentury office, commercial and apartment buildings.

City documents said the proposed development will comprise a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom units that will range in size from 600 to 1,600 square feet. It will also feature different amenities for residents such as a dog park and a landscaped pedestrian thoroughfare due to the significant length of the building.

