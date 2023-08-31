NASCAR President: Phoenix Raceway and its female track exec play role in sport's growth

PHOENIX — NASCAR's top brass is singing the praises of Phoenix Raceway.

Steve Phelps, president of the motorsports league, on Tuesday touted the Valley track's role in the recent tremendous growth of the sport over the past few years — a span when the majority of NASCAR's new fans have been people of color or women.

Phoenix Raceway is led by President Latasha Causey, the first Black woman in charge of a NASCAR track.

Phelps was in Phoenix for the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon, which celebrated the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs that are set to finish in Phoenix on Nov. 3-5. It also raised $50,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund.

