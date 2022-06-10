Musical instrument retailer signs big industrial lease in Phoenix metro

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Sweetwater, a musicial instrument and pro-audio gear e-commerce provider, recently leased 100% of a large industrial facility in Glendale.

The 350,000-square-foot facility at 16801 Glendale Ave. is a new industrial building known as 303 Logistics and owned by Torrance, California-based Overton Moore Properties. It sits along Loop 303 in Glendale's growing industrial corridor and is directly across from the new Walmart industrial facility.

The facility will be the company's first distribution center outside of its headquarters in Fort Wayne and will serve as a fulfillment center for tens of thousands of products and accessories sold by Sweetwater, including pro audio gear such as microphones, speakers, mixers, as well as drums, guitars and band and orchestra instruments.

“Those who live in the western part of the country often have to wait several days for their orders to arrive from our facility in Indiana. This will change that dramatically," John Hopkins, president and CEO of Sweetwater, said in a statement.

