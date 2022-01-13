Multiple new drive-thru restaurants planned for Mesa

MESA, AZ — Drive-thrus continue to be one of the hottest trends in food-and-beverage and more are planned for Mesa.

The Mesa Design Review Board recently heard cases for three proposed drive-thru restaurants in the East Valley city.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, drive-thrus became immensely important for restaurants that were not allowed to have their dining rooms open. As the pandemic continued, consumers have taken a huge liking to the convenience of the drive-thru and the restaurant and development industries have responded with more investment into drive-thru concepts and locations.

The Design Review Board considered new drive-thru locations for new Eegee’s, Angela’s Lobster, and a combo- Jamba and McAlister’s Deli.

Tucson-based Eegee’s is making a major expansion move in the Valley and this latest proposed location in Mesa would be built at 1050 S. Country Club Drive near Southern Avenue.

